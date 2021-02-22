Donald " Donnie" Thompson, 83

WILLCOX — Donald " Donnie" Thompson of Willcox passed away in Tucson on February 16, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born in Dunlap, Iowa on May 17, 1937 to Don Thompson and Pat Blum Thompson. He moved to Arizona in 1950 and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include his sons Billy (Shelley) of Willcox, Jim (Donna) of Tucson and David (Tina) of the Chiricahua Mountains, and his daughter Shelley (Ryan) Fitzgerald of Tucson along with eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Dwaine (Louise) of Tucson, Ronnie (Lanore) of Fort Worth, Texas and Greg of Gilbert, Arizona and his sister-in-law Betty Thompson of Willcox. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Sybil Sanders Thompson; and his brother, Jerome Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel with a Rosary to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Private burial of his remains will be at the Sanders Ranch Cemetery. Contributions may be made to either the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or on line at willcoxhospice.com or Peppi's House, 5301 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, Arizona 85712. You may express condolences at westlawchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
