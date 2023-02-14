Donald Eugene Churchfield, 79

SIERRA VISTA—Donald Eugene Churchfield passed away Tuesday, February 7th at 8:04 p.m. He fought the good fight and he finished his race. Dad has a long list of accomplishments during his 79 years on this Earth. He was a faithful husband for 56 years, 39 years as an ordained Baptist Minister, 20 years in the Army, and 20 years as the Chaplain for the DAV. Dads main goal in life was to tell people about Jesus. His last few days on Earth were spent talking to people about God. His last words were to his loving wife.."I love you". Dad will live on forever in many hearts.
Don is preceded in death by his Father, Vernon, his loving Mother, Margaret, and his older sister, Betty. Don's lineage is as follows: His wife, Carol, Three daughters: Patricia, Cheryl and Vicki (husband Jack). He has four grandchildren, Alyssa, Elizabeth (Tim), Megan (Kyle) and Mason (Shaye). He also has six great grandchildren, Joel, Brianna, Jackson, Carson, Beaudry and Piper. Don has another sister Charlene and two brother-in-laws, Ron and Jim. He has Three nephews, Matthew, Randy and Jonathan and one niece Valerie.
His viewing will be Friday, February 17th, 2023 at 4:00 p.m-7:00 p.m and Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 12:00 NOON at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista.