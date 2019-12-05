Donald Eugene “Donny” Mitter, 54

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Mitter, 54

TUCSON—Donald Eugene “Donnie” Mitter was born April 22, 1965 in Ohio, and passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 in Tucson. Donnie was a hard working man, dedicating 33 years of his life as an ironworker, helping construct many buildings and other structures across Arizona. He was well respected by his friends and coworkers and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

When he wasn’t working, Donnie could often be found at a family member’s house fixing their car, running errands or helping out however he could. When he did get a chance to relax, it was often with a cold beer in hand, cheering on Kyle Larson or one of his other favorite NASCAR drivers.

Donnie is survived by his mother, Ginger, whom he would have done anything for, along with his children Donald, Cassie and Dixie, his grandchildren Liberty, Jacob, Alicia and Natalie, along with countless other family, and friends who considered him like family as well.

A Celebration of Life was held for Donnie on Nov. 29, where loved ones shared memories, laughs and tears as they said goodbye to a wonderful man, gone from this world too soon.

