Donald "Gene" Manring, 90

SIERRA VISTA—Gene Manring passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2023 at his home in Sierra Vista with his wife by his side. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 3rd, 1932. His parents, George Elza Manring and Wannetta Eades are both deceased.
Gene is survived by his wife Helen Manring, who he married in 1954, and the beginning of their worldwide adventure in the Army. They have 7 children: Alan (Amanda), Dale (Karen), Glenn (Anita), Mark (Lisa), Gary (Dani), Brenda (deceased) and Doug (Janet). His grandchildren are Melanie Fulkerson, Brian (deceased), Jeffery, Andrew, David, Paul, Tanya (Cuadra), Brook, Mark, Scott, Rachel, Liam and numerous great grandchildren.
Gene received his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant with orders to Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma for Artillery School. Early in his career, he served a tour in the Korean and then Vietnam with the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. Gene's training after Vietnam led to assignment as a Nuclear Weapons Officer and was assigned to USAREUR Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany serving in the Inspector General’s office as an inspector for NATO Nuclear Weapons forces. Gene’s distinguished career led to a Troop Command assignment at HQ Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista, Arizona where he retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel. A few of his accommodations include the Vietnam Service Medal w/ 3 Bronze Stars, Gallantry Medal w/ Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm.
Upon retirement from the Army, Gene embarked on a mission to serve his community to make it a better place than when he joined it. After traveling the world, Sierra Vista became home to the Manring Family.
Gene immersed himself into the community and immediately got involved in everything from the Chamber of Commerce (Executive Director) to Rotary (President) and the Huachucan's (Charter Member & President). Some of the Boards he served on included President Sierra Vista Regional Health Center Foundation Board (14-years), Chairman/Member Cochise County Board of Supervisors, Member and Chairman of the Cochise College Governing Board (8-years), President and Member Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Board (20-years), Chairman Cochise County Foster Care Review Board and Co-Founder, with his wife Helen, of the Festival of Trees.
He humbly received the Sierra Vista Mayor's 2006 Community Service Award for his many years of volunteer work. Community Service was near and dear to his heart and this award was very special for Gene. Additionally, he was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2008 for his involvement in community service.
Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling the world and Golfing whenever he could with friends. Most people live life with either a cup half full or half empty. Gene’s cup was always brimming over with a positive attitude. He believed all people were good and their actions were well intended.
Gene was not only a great father and mentor to his children, he was their baseball coach, basketball coach, architect for the designs and super-fast Soap Box Derby and Pinewood Derby cars and the inspiration for his kids participating in archery, football, baseball, basketball, track and field, wrestling, cross country running, golf, racquetball, BMX bike racing, and cub scouts. He always cared about making wonderful memories for his family.
His military services will be March 15th, 2023 at 10:00am at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, with private family interment to follow. After cemetery services a reception will be held at Pueblo del Sol Country Club. Everyone is welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make donations, please donate to the charity of your choice.