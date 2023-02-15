Donald "Gene" Manring, 90

SIERRA VISTA—Gene Manring passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2023 at his home in Sierra Vista with his wife by his side. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 3rd, 1932. His parents, George Elza Manring and Wannetta Eades are both deceased.

Gene is survived by his wife Helen Manring, who he married in 1954, and the beginning of their worldwide adventure in the Army. They have 7 children: Alan (Amanda), Dale (Karen), Glenn (Anita), Mark (Lisa), Gary (Dani), Brenda (deceased) and Doug (Janet). His grandchildren are Melanie Fulkerson, Brian (deceased), Jeffery, Andrew, David, Paul, Tanya (Cuadra), Brook, Mark, Scott, Rachel, Liam and numerous great grandchildren.

