Donald J.G. Quigley, 89

SIERRA VISTA--Donald Joseph George Quigley was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 30, 1932. At 89, he passed away on June 3, 2022.
Don was a great story teller, dancer, and gift-giver. He enjoyed foreign cultures and traveling. Family road trips were common events. He loved people and spending time with friends. He always had a smile, a caring word, a helping hand. He lifted people’s spirits. He was my Hero.
The US Military gave him the opportunity to travel. Don joined the U.S. Army at the age of 18. His overseas service included Korea, Japan, Germany, and Viet Nam. He was proud to be a part of the US Armed Forces. In all his travels, foreign and domestic, he was a great informal ambassador by participating in the local experience, creating meaningful friendships, and sharing wonderful meals. He retired from the military after 27 years.
One of Don’s favorite things to do as Christmas time approached, was to put on a red fur-trimmed suit, black boots, gold spectacles and transform into Santa Claus. Every year he would perfect his costume. He even let young (and not so young) doubters take a tug of his beard. He loved their surprise when they found his beard was real! A great leverage used to ensure good behavior for the parents. A very proud moment for Don was when he was Santa for the City of Sierra Vista Annual Christmas Parade.
Don enjoyed this community and the people here.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Milleken and William Quigley; his sister, Jean Spencer; and his grandson, Cameron Duke. Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mitsuko Quigley; his daughter, Theresa Quigley; and his son, Edward Quigley.
The Quigley Family warmly thanks our friends and relatives for their love and support during this difficult time.