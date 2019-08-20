SIERRA VISTA— Donald J Kaplan, 81, of Sierra Vista passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family on July 28, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born on January 10, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late John and Alice Kaplan. Loving husband of 59 years to Patricia, devoted father of Mark (Jobeth) Kaplan of McMurray, Pennsylvania, and Kathleen (Jeff) Perlewitz of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Proud grandpa of Elizabeth, Jon and Christopher Kaplan and Erika Perlewitz. He is survived by his brothers Edward (Lois) and John (Allena) Kaplan and loving sister-in-law JoAnn Edmondson. Loving uncle to Thomas (Joni) Kaplan, Bill (Lori) and Jay (Kim) Edmondson. Much loved son-in-law of the late William and Alice Edmondson. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jeff Edmondson and his godchild and niece Karen Kaplan Leheney. He will be missed by friends and colleagues in his former hometowns of Cleveland and Milwaukee.
Don and Pat moved to Sierra Vista in 1988 -- Pat for the warmer weather and Don for the opportunity to golf year-round and become Chief Financial Officer of then Sierra Vista Community Hospital, where he stayed until his retirement in June 2002. Don was committed to the delivery of high quality health care and used his financial expertise to achieve this goal.
Don was a talented athlete attending both Benedictine High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and later Kent State University on athletic scholarships. Don opted to forgo a try out invitation from the Baltimore Orioles farm team to attend college. He graduated with a degree in Accounting and Industrial Management and earned his CPA and later became a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).
Don was an avid golfer, joining Pueblo De Sol Country Club in 1988. It was on his home course that he shot two holes-in-one. He was happiest when Saturday morning matched him with his favorite golf buddies.
He loved a challenge whether it was on the golf course, playing the stock market or life itself.
Don was a man of faith and an active parish member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. The family wishes to thank Fr. Greg Adolf for his support and friendship and ask that any desired memorials be made to St Andrew’s church in Don’s name.
The family invites you to join them for Mass, followed by a brunch in celebration of Don’s life on Aug. 31, 2019 at 9A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church located at 800 Taylor Dr. Sierra Vista.
