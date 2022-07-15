Donald J. Murzyn, 92

BENSON--Donald J. Murzyn, age 92 of Benson, Arizona passed away July 2, 2022. Born in Cicero, Illinois on February 21, 1930 to John and Minnie (Reitz) Murzyn. Don moved to Arizona from Lockport, Illinois in 1979. He retired from Tucson Unified School District in 1992.
Don loved the game of baseball and while in high school had a major league tryout but decided later to join the Marines instead of playing ball. Don could always be found working out in his yard, in his woodworking shed creating masterpieces, at the little league baseball field cheering on his grandkids and later on, his great grandson or enjoying a meal at his favorite restaurant, The Horseshoe Cafe.
Don is survived by his son Wayne (Kathy) Murzyn; two grandchildren, Michael (Destinee) Murzyn and Jennifer (Brandon) Bankert; 5 great-grandchildren Miguel, Arya and Bradyn Murzyn and Lexi and Jaxon Bankert; his sister Laverne Roach; several nieces and nephews and 11 foreign exchange grandkids who all called him Grampa. Don is preceded in death by wife Evelyn, sister Irene, and his parents.
Memorial services will be held September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Peace in the Valley Lutheran Church 551 S J6 Ranch Road, Benson.
Donations may be made in Don's name and may be made to Peace in the Valley Lutheran Church.