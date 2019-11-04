Donald Lee Schoen, 88
(HEREFORD)–Born on April 17, 1931, Don grew up on a farm near Mt. Olive, Illinois, with his parents, Christine and John and his older brother, Delmar. He spent four years in the Air Force that brought him to Arizona where he discovered his passion for teaching children. He taught for nine months a year for twenty-seven years in the fourth grade in the Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista school districts. The other three months a year he devoted to the children at the Huachuca Oaks Baptist Camp here in Hereford, Arizona, or Camp Id-Ra-Ha-Je in Bailey, Colorado. You could always find him building a new building for the Camps or the soldiers who came to the Huachuca Hospitality House, cutting grass, washing the dishes or telling corny jokes with the sweetest twinkle in his eye. He lived to serve his Savior. We know he was met with, “Well done, my good and faithful servant,” on Saturday. (Matt 25:21).
Donald passed away on November 2, 2019, his loving wife of 60 years, Fay, who stood alongside him in teaching and his camping ministry, his daughter, Chris, who with the same twinkle in her eye will not give her age, and his granddaughter, Casey, who always knew that “Papa could fix it,” are not left behind–they will join him someday.
A memorial service will be held at Sierra Vista Baptist Church on Thursday, November 7, at 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Fisher House, Veteran Affairs Health Care System, 3601 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85723. Hatfield Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
