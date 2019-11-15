Donald Lewis Diamond, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Donald Diamond passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1931 to Donald and Yetive Diamond in Mankato, Minnesota. The family moved to Estherville, Indiana where Don attended grade school and graduated from high school in 1949. After graduation, Don enlisted in the Marine Corps attaining the rank of Sgt. and was commissioned in 1953 as an infantry officer. He served in the Korean War where he received the Bronze Star with Combat V and Purple Heart. He served 13 months in Vietnam and retired as a Major. After retirement in 1970, he attended UNC at Wilmington, North Carolina, receiving a BS degree in Business Administration. He then moved to Clarksville, Virginia serving as Town Manager before purchasing the Clarksville Marina. He and his wife operated the business until finally retiring to a RV lifestyle which eventually brought them to Sierra Vista. Two of their sons are still operating the marina.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, of 68 years; 3 sons, David (Beth) and Scott (Kathy) of Clarksville, Virginia and Michael (Nan) of Stovall, North Carolina; 3 grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan and Jennifer; and two great granddaughters, Lilli and Chole. Don was a loyal member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, also the Sierra Vista Elks and the Sierra Vista VFW.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church or Casa de la Paz Hospice of Sierra Vista.
