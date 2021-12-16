Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Death Notice: Donald McLean Weydemeyer, 89

Date of Death: December 11, 2021

Funeral Services: All services are private and Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista is entrusted with the arrangements.