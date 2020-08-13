SIERRA VISTA — Donald Ray Turner, 84 went home to be with his Lord and Savior in Sierra Vista, Arizona on August 7, 2020.
Don was born June 26, 1936 in Charleston, Missouri to Roma Ambrose and Ruth Elizabeth Turner. Don graduated from Charleston Missouri High School where he played a multitude of sports. Soon after graduation he joined the U. S. Air Force. He later met his future wife at Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Illinois. He continued his education at Free Will Baptist Bible College in Nashville, Tennessee where he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class. Don worked for the U. S. Army as a Civil Servant which provided the ability to travel and live in several places until Don and Ann made Sierra Vista their home. He later retired from Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking road trips, playing at the casino, visiting the library, and watching University of Arizona basketball which he and his wife shared a passion for. Don enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his family in Missouri.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Roma Ambrose and Ruth Elizabeth Turner. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Myrtle “Ann” Turner. His grandson David Berry; brothers Gerald, Larry, Ronnie Gene, Roma and Voma; and sisters Rita and Margie also preceded him in death. Don is survived by his daughters Donetta “Donna” (Art) Herrera and Tina (Jesse) Townsend; grandchildren Veronica (Troy Sams) Burgess, Brady Burkett, Tina (Michael) Barber, and Debora (Dustin Lohse) Townsend; step-grandchildren Melissa (TJ) Bowe, Jonesy Herrera, and Kyle Townsend; great grandchildren Andrew, Nathan, Abigail, Natalie, Aydan, Landan, Tarynn, Bryce, Aurora, and Devryn; step-great-grandchildren Adrianna and Madilynn. Don is also survived by his brothers Charles (Fay) Turner and Fred (Dot) Turner; sister Nila "Jane" (Jack) Hargraves and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews that he loved dearly.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for Don will be announced at a later date when local and out-of-state family and friends can safely be together. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Christian Academy of Sierra Vista. His family would like to thank Canyon Vista Medical Center for their dedication and hard work. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU isolation care unit.
