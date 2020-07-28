SIERRA VISTA — Donald T. Lawrence, 80, of Sierra Vista died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. Donald, son of the late Tim P. and Clara D. Lawrence, was born on April 5, 1940, in Miami, Florida. He was raised in Phenix City, Alabama, and graduated from Phenix City High School.
After graduating high school, Donald attended Seminary School for one year and then went on to join the United States Army. During his 23 year career in the U.S. Army, he saw action in the Vietnam war, several overseas deployments, and the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received numerous awards, including the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, and a Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
He enjoyed traveling worldwide, visiting vineyards in search of good wine, and spending time with family. He has resided continuously in Sierra Vista for the past 29 years. He was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and served the church as a Eucharistic Minister.
He is survived by his wife: Katharine Krehbiel Lawrence; two sons: Timothy S. Lawrence and Karl R. Lawrence; three daughters: Jennifer L. Lawrence, Melissa R. Lawrence, and Christine M. Lawrence; two sisters: Mildred Barteck and Marie Lawrence; a brother: Ray Lawrence; two grandchildren: Tess and Heath Carroll; along with several nieces and nephews.
The immediate family will meet on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Andrew, the Apostle Catholic Church 800 Taylor Street, Sierra Vista, to Celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Donald. Military Honors will follow the funeral at the church. Due to the pandemic, no public service is planned.
Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.
