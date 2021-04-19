Donald Turner, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Don went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 7, 2020. There will be a memorial service for Don on April 24, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista located at 1447 S. 7th St., Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. There is plenty of room to follow CDC guidelines for maintaining 6 foot social distancing. There will be a luncheon in the reception hall following the service. Don’s memorial service will be streamed live on First Baptist Church of Sierra Vista’s Facebook page for those unable to attend the service.
