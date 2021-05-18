TOMBSTONE — Donna Carroll Peterson, of Tombstone, Arizona, passed peacefully into God’s loving embrace on May 7, 2021. One of six children born to William E. and Catherine E. Parvis. She was predeceased by all but one sibling. She is also predeceased by husband, Dick G. Peterson, whom she married in 1956, and their son, James T. (Jim) Peterson.
She is survived by daughters Janet C. Sinn (Terry), Patricia J. Kearney (Daniel), daughter-in-law Vicki E. Munjoy-Peterson (Jim), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
She credits the Seventh Day Adventist Church for her many years of sobriety; especially her church family at the Benson SDA Church.
She loved her furbabies and hated funeral flowers so, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Benson SDA Church or a pet charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Benson SDA Church, and in the Kansas City area at a later date.