Donna Faye McAfee, 66

SIERRA VISTA—Donna Faye (Wathern) McAfee, born May 11, 1957, was a longtime resident of Sierra Vista. At the age of 66 she obtained Christ’s promise for eternal life in the bosom of God on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Although we may not know our Lord’s full intent for life, God’s wisdom transcends all qualities of our human existence into a soul residing with the Almighty and the Saints in Heaven.
Donna was gifted with creativity and a flair for life as if holding keys to explore peace, joy, and bliss. Her passion for arts and crafts projects were well known. Donna enjoyed outdoor recreational activities, traveling, and supporting her children and grandchildren.
Donna proudly served our great nation with the United States Army attaining the rank of Specialist 6 and as a federal civilian employee.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin E., and Lillian F. (Masterson) Wathern. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Fred McAfee, Jr.; three sons, Richard A. McAfee, Frederick F. McAfee, III, Shaun A. McAfee; a daughter, Alexis R. McAfee; three brothers, Ronald Wathern, Zachary Wathern, and Edward Wathern; a sister, Charmaine Wierzbiki; and 11 grandchildren.
Her family, friends, and neighbors will always miss her generosity, kindness, and willingness to help others in need.
A private chapel service with Military Honors for Donna was held on July 11, 2023, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Hatfield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.