Donna Faye McAfee,66

SIERRA VISTA—Donna Faye (Wathern) McAfee, born May 11, 1957, was a longtime resident of Sierra Vista. At the age of 66 she obtained Christ’s promise for eternal life in the bosom of God on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Although we may not know our Lord’s full intent for life, God’s wisdom transcends all qualities of our human existence into a soul residing with the Almighty and the Saints in Heaven.

