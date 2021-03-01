Donna J. Johnson, 65

HUACHUCA CITY — Donna J. Johnson, went to live with her Lord on February 27, 2021.
Donna is survived by her children, Tice (Sue), Ehlers, Bandee (Kyle) Cowan, George (Ashley), Gallegos and Saymme (Rob) Gowanlock, step father, Jack Russey, brother, Grant Johnson and grandchildren: Austin, Clayton, Tyler, Keiala, Wheeler, Gabrielle, Camron, Forrest and Katarina, great granddaughter, Catalena and her beloved dog Kola and Dixie.
She was an area resident for over 30 years and was well known in Huachuca City for her involvement in local government. Holding a position of council member for 18 years. She also served as Mayor Pro Tem.
Her greatest joys in her life were her dogs and grandchildren. She was a large part of their lives.
She was a loving friend who would always be there with a smile and a hello.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Johnson, mother Leona Russey, and step father Ralph Lyda.
She was an active member of Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church. Services will be held Saturday March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church at 100 West Oak Street, Whetstone Arizona.
