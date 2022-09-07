Donna Kay Boe, 79

TUCSON — Donna Kay Boe born Minneapolis November 1942 died August 22, 2022 in Reykjavik Iceland following an unexpected injury and illness.

Donna Boe, the oldest daughter of Oliver and Melba Boe, spent her early childhood in Elk River, Minnesota and Clear Lake Iowa. Along with her younger sister Deanna the family moved to Arapahoe Colorado where Oliver was superintendent of the school and Melba the school choral music director.

