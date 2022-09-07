Donna Kay Boe, 79

TUCSON — Donna Kay Boe born Minneapolis November 1942 died August 22, 2022 in Reykjavik Iceland following an unexpected injury and illness.
Donna Boe, the oldest daughter of Oliver and Melba Boe, spent her early childhood in Elk River, Minnesota and Clear Lake Iowa. Along with her younger sister Deanna the family moved to Arapahoe Colorado where Oliver was superintendent of the school and Melba the school choral music director.
She was valedictorian of her high school class, received a doctorate in education administration with honors from University of Northern Arizona. Most of her career was in teaching and school administration. She most enjoyed her time in admin on the Indian reservations in Many Farms and San Carlos, both in Arizona.
She met her future husband, Steve Fletcher, in 1985 while attending a get together of single women and men. During conversation with Steve, she said she was leading a hike the next day around Usery Mountain. She also lead him and others on a tubing trip down the Salt River and other adventures. In March, 1988, Steve married Donna. They lived a few years in Tempe, Arizona and then moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Donna was a faithful member of the Sierra Vista Lutheran Church where she met many people who became lifelong friends. In Sierra Vista again, Donna was a leader. She helped lead a book club and an after-school tutoring program. She also helped found the Sierra Vista Food Co-op
As age became more of a factor in both Donna and Steve's lives they moved to Tucson to be closer to medical people and facilities. Donna joined and attended the Tanque Verde Lutheran Church.
While living in both Sierra Vista and Tucson, they traveled extensively. Destinations like Norway, the UK, many other European countries and much of Canada and Mexico. They cruised the Caribbean, went through the Panama Canal. Donna was a full-blooded Norwegian. They were in Norway three or four times both to see the country and to visit and stay with Donna's relatives in Laerdal, Bergan, Ostby, Oslo and Huglo. She was still communicating with several Norwegians on social media. Donna’s love of travel was only outmatched by her love of family. She and Steve were frequent hosts for Sunday dinners or other outings with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren she leaves behind her son by a previous marriage, Eric Smith in Bisbee Arizona, her granddaughter Rain DiGiacomo of Queen Creek and great granddaughter Amora, her sister, Deanna Boe in Tucson, and several relatives in Minnesota, including LoAnn and Tom Ostby. She also leaves behind her birth-son Ken Peterson Boe of Bisbee. He is the son she had to give up for adoption at his birth, who also found her in 1985 when he was the same age she was when she'd had him, and is now a special part of the family.