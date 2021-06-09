SIERRA VISTA—It is with sadness we announce the passing of Donna Owens, 59 years young. Artist, Poet, Botanist and Animal Savior. Donna was a free spirit who chose her own path and gave honor to the underdog. Donna was born on January 24, 1962, she passed away on June 2, 2021.
Daughter of Eileen and Bernard Owens. Long time partner to Paul Paulson, his daughter Analise. Mother of Bruce, Alex and William Owens. Siblings Cathi and Bernard Owens, Melinda Castleberry. Grandmother to Cailyn, Levi and Maya.
A celebration of life will be at American Legion on Saturday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m.