Donna Rolfes, 90

PEORIA — Donna Rolfes of Peoria, Arizona passed away on April 16, 2022. Donna was born in Lemmon, South Dakota on June 12, 1931.
Donna grew up in the Akron, Iowa area. She graduated from Akron High School in 1949, then attended Wayne State Teacher’s College in Wayne, Nebraska where she received her teaching degree. She began her teaching career in North Platte, Nebraska, then Pocatello, Idaho and ultimately moved back to Akron to teach where she met and married Lee.
Lee and Donna and their boys, Jack and Rick, moved to Benson, Arizona in the fall of 1958. In 1967 they purchased a service station (not a gas station) at the corner of 4th street and Patagonia that became Lee’s Chevron, which they owned for over thirty years. In addition to serving their customers at Lee’s Chevron, they were both active in serving the community of Benson. One year they were honored for their service by being named the Grand Marshals for the annual Benson 4th of July parade. In the early 80’s, Donna put her teaching experience back into practice by regularly doing substitute teaching, mainly in the primary grades. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Benson and later at First Baptist Church St. David. In the early 2000’s Lee and Donna moved full-time to Phoenix so they could be closer to Jack/Laurie and Rick/Joan and their grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Rick, daughters-in-law Joan and Laurie, of Peoria as well as brother and sister-in-law Jim and Marsha Blankenburg of Tucson, Arizona. Other survivors include her six grandchildren: Rikki (Kristi) of Flower Mound, Texas; Ron (Jami) of Glendale, Arizona; Jon (Laura) of Chesapeake, Virginia; Brad (Selene) of Fair Haven, New Jersey; Brock (Erin) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Brittannie (Drew) of Taylor, Texas; twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, plus numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, and nieces. Preceding Donna in death was her father Herb Robertson, who passed away when Donna was four years old; parents Bill and Grace Blankenburg; sister Marian Schilling; husband Lee; and son Jack.
A Memorial Service celebrating Donna’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church, Sun City West, 17419 North Conquistador Drive, Sun City West, Arizona 85375 on Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. Donna will be laid to rest later this summer in her hometown of Akron, Iowa. She will be next to her loving husband Lee.