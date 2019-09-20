Donna Rosalea (Michaels) Handy, 84

SIERRA VISTA —Mrs. Donna Rosalea (Michaels) Handy passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Marion, Indiana on February 12, 1935, the only daughter of Irvel and Margaret Michaels along with six brothers. Donna was a military-wife and traveled with her husband and children to many different assignments. Donna had a great many friends and acquaintances over the years and was loved and respected by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald B. Handy; sons Mark A. Handy; daughter, Brenda L. (Handy) Zabriskie; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. An interment service will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on October 4, 2019, located on Buffalo Soldier Trail at 2:00 p.m. Visitors should arrive no later than 1:40 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in her name would be appreciated.
