Donna Stinson, 92

SUNIZONA/SIERRA VISTA — Donna Stinson (Sego), beloved wife, mother, and grandma, left us on May 26, 2022, to join her Lord’s heavenly choir. She truly loved to sing. She made friends wherever she went, finding the good in everyone, and enjoyed sharing with them all her many stories.
Donna was born in Barber, Idaho in 1930. She moved with her husband, Art, and baby daughter from Idaho back to Phoenix, his hometown in 1955. While in Phoenix, she attended college part-time and received her degree in Education in 1968 from ASU. She had a teaching career that began in 1968 at Alhambra Elementary School in Phoenix then continued in Toltec; Cochise; and Ash Creek, Sunizona, Arizona where she shared her love of learning and life with her students. In 1980, she and her husband retired to Sunizona, Arizona. Retirement also kept her busy in her church, the Alpha Omega Sorority, the Sunizona Association and with her many friends and family.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Art Stinson and son-in-law, Lee Marcell. She is survived by her daughter Susan Stinson Marcell (Lee Marcell-d), son, Wayne Stinson; granddaughter, Nicole Stinson; two great grandchildren, Gauge and Fallyn Willstaedt and brother Doug Sego.
A remembrance for Donna will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Palominas; date and time to be determined and posted on the Westlawn Chapel and Mortuary Website, Willcox, Arizona. www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com