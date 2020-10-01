Donna Vidlak, 91

TUCSON — Donna Vidlak, former resident of Sierra Vista, passed away on September 26, 2020. Donna was born in the family farmhouse near Laura, Ohio on May 27, 1929, and grew up as a farm girl, until meeting the love of her life, Louis, at age 17. They married in 1947, had two children and decided to leave their family and friends for the lure of the West, arriving in Sierra Vista in 1959. Donna was quickly employed by the US Department of Army at Ft. Huachuca, where she received many awards before retiring in 1982. During her 50+ year life in Sierra Vista, she enjoyed golf, cooking, entertaining friends and family, volunteering, and especially loved their trips to Hawaii. Donna & Louis moved to Tucson in 2010 to be near family and downsize from their home in Ramsey Canyon. She had 64 happy years with her husband Lou, before he passed away in 2011. Donna is survived by her son, Larry (Colleen) Vidlak; daughter, Denise (Mark) Yardy; grandchildren, Jamie (Todd) Landau, Shea Vidlak, JR Vidlak and Mya Vidlak; great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jacob Landau; two older sisters, Maxine Bechtol and Pauline Hunt; and an abundance of loving extended family. She is resting peacefully with the angels and her beloved husband. A private celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Community Food Bank, 3003 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson, Arizona 85713 or online at www.communityfoodbank.org.
