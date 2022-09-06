Donne’ L. Seguin, 83

ST. DAVID — Donne’ L. Seguin will be remembered for his kindness. Born in Massachusetts, Donne left this worldly journey at the young age of 83 August 11, 2022 after battling Parkinson’s Lewy Body. He is survived by Donna, Bobby (Debbie) Chris (Rachel, Payton and Wesley). Cheryl, Tom (Tommy, Travis); Robert, Susan (Tanner, Abby) Gail, Randy; Diana, Jerry, cousins Suzanne, Louise, and Frank and too many friends to name. We cannot forget Samson, his beloved Mastiff, friend and companion, and numerous amazing customers.

