Donne’ L. Seguin, 83

ST. DAVID — Donne’ L. Seguin will be remembered for his kindness. Born in Massachusetts, Donne left this worldly journey at the young age of 83 August 11, 2022 after battling Parkinson’s Lewy Body. He is survived by Donna, Bobby (Debbie) Chris (Rachel, Payton and Wesley). Cheryl, Tom (Tommy, Travis); Robert, Susan (Tanner, Abby) Gail, Randy; Diana, Jerry, cousins Suzanne, Louise, and Frank and too many friends to name. We cannot forget Samson, his beloved Mastiff, friend and companion, and numerous amazing customers.
Donne was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Yvonne, his brother and sister-in-law, Gerry and Eveline, his niece Christine, Don and Peggy White and countless other loved ones.
Donne’ was the founder and established the company D.L. Seguin in 1956. He built a professional and respected business that provided reliable service to the Tucson community. He later moved to Saint David, and in 1996 he began operating solely out of Cochise County as Apache Eagle Plumbing. Though the town and the name had changed, the mission was still the same. Donne’ continued to run Eagle Plumbing until 2016 when he passed his legacy on to Bobby and Christopher.
Donne’ rarely stopped moving. In 1970 -1972, he planted and took care of over 750 pecan trees still being taken care of and producing today. He enjoyed helping people and providing joy through his farm life and fish ponds. Donne’ had a quick wit about him. Everyone who knew Donne’ felt his big heart and giving nature. He will be dearly missed.
Celebration of Life service will be held September 17, 2022 from 10-12 at the United Methodist Church at 636 AZ-80, Benson, Arizona. We will have a short memorial service, time for sharing and fellowship after. Come and enjoy his favorite part of any meal — DESSERT.