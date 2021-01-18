Donnett Alea Miller Adams, 72

DRAGOON — Donnett Alea Miller Adams, born January 1, 1949, to Garrett M. Miller and Donna Patricia Jekel Merrick. She passed away January 16, 2021 at home.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Woodrow "Steve" Adams; her sons Woodrow Dean of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Lloyd Russell (Erin) of Hot Springs, South Dakota; her daughter, JoLea Lynn Adams of Chandler, Texas; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both her father and mother. She is survived by her brothers, Garrett, Ross, Mark and Scott and her much loved stepfather, Dale Merrick.
Donnett was born in Los Angeles, spent her childhood in Oregon and later moved to Arizona. She graduated from Buena Vista High School in Sierra Vista, where she met Woody; they married March of 1969 at Fort Huachuca. They lived all but four years of their married life in Cochise County. Donnett worked alongside Woody in various businesses, most recently the Dragoon What-Not Shoppe where she pursued her passion of antiques and home decorating. She spent many years serving the residents of Dragoon in her position as Postmaster Relief, as a member of the Dragoon Women's Club, and in churches throughout the county. She was loved as a Pastor's wife, as a worship leader and as wise counsel to countless friends and strangers. To her family, she was a pillar of strength and the anchor through life's storms. Her genuine smile, the warmth of her presence and her peacemaking approach helped even the most wayward child find their way home. Her legacy of laughter and love, will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
A viewing and memorial service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Eulogy being read at 11:00 a.m. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
