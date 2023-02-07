Dora Juarez, 84

SIERRA VISTA—Dora Juarez, a 62 year resident of Sierra Vista, passed away on the morning of February 4, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. Dora was born on March 1, 1938 in Beeville, Texas to Manuel and Josefa Flores who preceded her in death. Dora was also preceded in death by her brother, Manuel Flores Jr., U.S. Army Retired and her sister Janie Flores. Dora is survived by her sister, Lupe Garibay from Houston, her husband of 63 years, Albert Juarez, her sons Albert Juarez Jr. (Lori) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Eddie Juarez (Sally) of Vail, Arizona, James Juarez (Cindy) of Florence, Arizona; her daughter Mary Barnhart (Robert) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, thirteen Grandkids, nineteen Great Grandkids, and one Great Great Grandson.
Dora met Albert in 1958 in Safford, Arizona and they were married in October 1959. Dora and Albert moved to Sierra Vista in 1961 when Albert had accepted employment at Fort Huachuca. Dora was a wonderful wife and mother. She took great joy in her family, watching her kids and grandkids grow up and create their own families. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandkids.
Dora worked at the Sierra Vista Community Hospital for 15 years. She loved her work and made many friends there. Dora was an incredible person whom many knew they could always count on for a comforting hug and an open heart. The light that Dora brought to many will always continue to shine bright through the many lives she touched. Dora will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and we will always carry her in our hearts.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M on Friday, February 10, 2023 with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 10:30 A.M at St. Andrews Church on 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista.Interment will be private at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona with reception to follow at St. Andrews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Casa de la Paz Hospice and St. Andrews The Apostle Catholic Church.