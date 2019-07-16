Dorcas M. “Dorkie Girl” (Savage) Perry, 85
SIERRA VISTA— Dorcas M. “Dorkie Girl” (Savage) Perry, 85, changed her address on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from Sierra Vista to Heaven. Dorcas, daughter of the late Norman and Winona (Hicks) Savage Lahti was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 21, 1933.
Raised in Jacksonville, she graduated as class Valedictorian from Thomas Jefferson Duval High School. She worked in as a seamstress for some dress shops, but her most important job was being a homemaker and raising her family.
Dorcas hobbies included crochet, sewing, and writing short stories on her life. She loved yard work, gardening and planting flowers, traveling, and playing the piano and singing in the church choir.
Dorcas served as President of the DeMolay Mothers Club and volunteered for many school activities at Buena High School, the Department of Children’s Services and the Thrift Store on Fort Huachuca.
In addition to her parents, Dorcas was predeceased by her husbands, Robert D. Perry, Jr., Ernest Brown, and Harold Standridge; a son, Lance Standridge; brothers, John, Ronnie, and Jack Savage; a brother-in-law, Marvin Hammontree; stepdad, Arthur Lahti; nieces, Darlene and Kathlyn Jordan; and her Brown Lab, Roy.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Brown (Connie); sisters, Latrell Jordan (Eurtice) and Hilda Hammontree; brothers, Carlton and Wayne Lahti; a brother-in-law, Patrick M. Perry (Susan); a granddaughter, Kelly Brown; a great-grandson, Jonathan; stepchildren, Jennifer and Joshua Perry; nieces, Marlene Beeker (Lorne), Sharon Jordan, and Diane Brumfield (Tony); nephews, Duane Jordan (Donna) and Marty Hammontree; her best friend, Jesus; her friend and neighbor Osan; and Reverend Melvin Harter and Roberta Harter; and her loyal companion her Golden Retriever Wylie.
Visiting hours for Dorcas will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Funeral services are Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Hatfield’s at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Cochise Memorial Gardens, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 70059, Oro Valley, Arizona 85737.
