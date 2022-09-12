Doris Mae Thompson, 98

WILLCOX/HUACHUCA CITY— Doris Mae Thompson, a former resident of Willcox passed away in Huachuca City on September 3, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born in Norwood, Colorado on April 8, 1924, to Hugh Pascal King and Adeline Vivian (Bower) King. Doris loved to raise animals and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed doing embroidery. Doris worked for the Arizona Range News for many years and was a License Practical Nurse for twenty-one years and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a devoted Christian. Survivors include her daughters Doris Lea Melton of Willcox, Leona (Maurice LaChance) Watson of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vivian Boutkan of Huachuca City, along with twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren and seventeen great great grandchildren. Preceded her in death was her husband Jack Thompson in 2006, her sons Bill and Richard and her daughter Lela also preceded her. Doris was also preceded in death by her sisters Sara Ella and Mildred. Memorial Services will be 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel. Private burial of her cremains will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her name to Casa de la Paz Hospice in Sierra Vista. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.