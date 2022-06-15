FLAGSTAFF — Dorothy Dean Hopkins went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born on the family ranch in Pearce, Arizona to David and Ellen Ingle. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Curtis Hopkins, her oldest son, David, her brother and sister-in-law Myron (Patsy) Ingle and her sister and brother-in-law Wilma (James) Jones. She is survived by her son Howard (Sandra) Hopkins Leawood, KS, daughter Debby (Darrell) Hart Flagstaff, Arizona, three grandchildren Amanda (Jason) Crisantes, Trisha (Jacob) Taussig, and Brandon (Shauna) Hart. And by eight great grandchildren – Curtis Taussig, Colton Taussig, Cannon Taussig, Creed Taussig, Jase Hart, Ralen Crisantes, Ryker Crisantes, and Blakley Taussig.
In her earlier years, Dorothy was an excellent cook and enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with her family. She was an active member in her churches where she taught ladies’ Bible Study groups and assisted with Vacation Bible School and the missions teams. She was also employed as a bank teller in Douglas, then in the business administration office of Cochise College, and retired after serving several years as Postmaster at the Post Office in McNeal, Arizona. After retiring, Dorothy and her husband, Curtis, joined the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program (MMAP – now VMM) traveling throughout the states as volunteer laborers for church construction projects.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3870 W. Volunteer St., McNeal, Arizona on June 25, at 11am.