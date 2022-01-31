Dorothy E. (Kasler) McLaughlin, 94

SIERRA VISTA — Dorothy E. (Kasler) McLaughlin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born on April 30, 1927 in Glouster, Ohio to the late Raymond and Elsie (Stevens) Kasler. Formerly from the Canton, Ohio area, she has lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona for 37 years. She was a 1945 graduate of East Canton High School. Dorothy was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene both in Canton, Ohio and Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William E. McLaughlin, infant daughter Wanda McLaughlin, brothers Foster Kasler, Harold (Beverly) Kasler, Louis R. Kasler, Steven Kasler, sister Marguerite (Richard) Owens, sister-in-law Janet Kasler, and brother-in-law Sheldon Knutty.
She is survived by daughter Rebecca (Darl J.) Ramsey, sons Larry E. (Ann) McLaughlin, and Kevin L. (Terri) McLaughlin, brothers George, Terry (Audrey) Kasler, sister Patricia Knutty, and sister-in-law Diane Kasler. Four granddaughters Jessica (Chance) Pinnix, Jennifer Ramsey, Colleen (Steven) Heinbaugh, Caren Dennis (friend Chris Willoughby), eight great-grandchildren Brianna and Kaeylnn Pinnix, Madisyn Pascual, Joshua Downer, Liam and Logan Dennis, and Jakob and Kyla Heinbaugh.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a funeral service will be held in Canton, Ohio at a later date.
Interment will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton, Ohio.