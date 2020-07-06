Dorothy Jean (Hamrick) Addington, 87

TOMBSTONE— Dorothy Jean Addington (Hamrick), 87, of Tombstone passed away June 30, 2020. She was born January 22, 1933 in Bergoo, West Virginia to Cecil and Ocie Hamrick. She was the firstborn of four children. She is preceded in death by both parents; her granddaughter, Cheyenne; and her husband, William "Bill" Addington, Jr.
After graduating high school, Dorothy moved with family friend Myrtle Dempsey (Addington) to Loves Park, Illinois. It was in Loves Park that she met and began dating Myrt's brother, Bill, in the beginning of July 1953. Bill was on leave after returning from his service in the Army in Korea; after two weeks of dating, they were married in a double wedding ceremony on July 17, 1953. They were married 66 years, built a life, family and home together until his passing in November 2019.
The first of their three sons, Michael, was born in June 1954. Dorothy and baby joined Bill where he was stationed in Germany until Bill's retirement from the service. After their return to the states, their second son, Danny, was born in May 1957. In addition to their decade raising their boys in Rockford, Illinois, they lived in Arizona and Washington; finally settling in West Covina, California. It was there that their third son, Paul Scott, was born in January 1970.
Dorothy worked as a lead line worker for Conrac Corporation for 25 years. She and Bill retired in 1992, sold their home and set out in their RV in search of a place to grow roots and live out their retirement; they found such a place in Tombstone, and had their home built there.
Dorothy loved to travel with Bill in their RV; always looking at the map to find the road less traveled. She had an adventurous spirit and a thirst for knowledge. She enjoyed cross-stitch, logic puzzles, was an avid reader, and enjoyed participating in the local senior bowling league where she and Bill made many good friends. She is well-known for her cooking, and made the best biscuits and gravy known to man.
She will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, her love for her family, her sharp wit, stories and quick laughter. She always had room, always knew how to "make do," always had an ear to listen and love to give.
Dorothy is survived by sisters Loretta Buck, Waneta Rasnake, and brother Theodore Hamrick; her sons Michael, Danny and Scott; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held to honor her life and legacy. She will be interred at Southern Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
