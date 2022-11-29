Dorothy Jean Kuhl, 96

SIERRA VISTA — Dorothy Jean Kuhl, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on October 16, 2022. She was 96 years old. She had been a Sierra Vista resident for 57 years.
Dorothy was born September 21, 1926, in Alexandria, South Dakota. She was one of eight children born to Samuel and Charlotte (Grosz) Lassegard.
After graduating from high school, Dorothy entered the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Mitchell, South Dakota, and obtained her Registered Nurse (RN) degree. After graduation, she worked at the Fort Meade VA Psychiatric Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota. Later, she decided to move out west to California and worked at the Santa Monica Hospital, and then as a nurse for a dermatologist in Beverly Hills. She fondly recalled seeing movie stars such as Dean Martin and Zsa Zsa Gabor in the office. She shared with family that she loved living in Beverly Hills and talked about buying a mink coat to "fit in" with the locals.
She returned to South Dakota, where she met and married Bernie Kuhl. She worked at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and had their daughter Nanette. The family relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where three sons, Thomas, James, and Timothy were born. Dorothy became a stay-at-home mom taking care of her four Minnesota Viking children.
In 1965, Bernie accepted a position at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Dorothy always wanted to move back to California so Bernie getting a job in Arizona was at least a step geographically in the right direction, and just a state away from California. It also meant getting out of those cold Midwest winters. Bernie and Dorothy settled in Sierra Vista which they thought was a temporary stop on their way to California. Dorothy fell in love with the small Arizona town as did Bernie and never again was there talk about moving. Dorothy enjoyed raising her four children in a town similar in size to the farming community she grew up in. As the kids grew older, Dorothy decided to return to nursing and became the school nurse at the Bella Vista Elementary School in 1973, a position she held for 15 years.
Dorothy was a devout Catholic. She volunteered many hours at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and was active in the St. Andrew’s Woman's Club and served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. She also worked in the church library and taught catechism classes.
Outside of the parish, she was a Boy Scout assistant Den Mother, a leader in an arthritis support group, and a volunteer at Hospice and Forgach House.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She also had a quick wit and a lively sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. And we all loved the delicious angel food cakes with blue frosting she would make for all of us for family birthday parties.
Dorothy enjoyed many years of traveling, visiting her children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends, and taking tours and cruises around the world. She also enjoyed University of Arizona basketball and Arizona Diamondback baseball. She also loved playing bridge and other card games with family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children: Nanette (Carl) Filleman, Tom (Paula) Kuhl, Jim Kuhl, and Tim (Laurie) Kuhl. She was blessed with nine grandchildren: Sara, Daniel, Emily (Ali), Laura, Melissa, Andrea, Ryan, Andrew, Amanda, two bonus grandchildren: Zoey and Teague, and two great-grandchildren: Kinnsley and Kasen.
Dorothy's life will be honored with a funeral mass on January 18th, 2023, at Saint Andrews Catholic Church with Father Gregory Adolf officiating. A rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. with mass following at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, or a charity of your choice.