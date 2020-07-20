Dorothy Lee Kinnaird St.Clair, 92

SUNSITES — Dorothy Lee Kinnaird St.Clair passed away, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Sunsites, Arizona. She was 92 years young. Dorothy was born April 13, 1928 in Bonham, Texas and was the youngest of seven children. When she married Glenn D. St.Clair, February 8, 1947, they moved to Wenatchee, Washington for Glenn to manage an orchard. A few years later they moved to Cochise, Sunizona, then back to Cochise, Arizona onto the farm they owned. Dorothy was a housewife and was involved in a couple of ladies clubs, including Arizona Cowbelles.
Preceding her in death is as follows: parents, Louis and Rebecca Kinnaird; siblings, Joseph, Kinnaird, Dovie Kinnaird Williams, Arthur Kinnaird, Martha Kinnaird Berry, LN Kinnaird and Elvis Kinnaird; spouse, Glenn Daniel (November 24, 2018); daughter, Glenda Carolyn (September 27, 1959); grandson Eric R. (August 19, 1975). Dorothy is survived by her children: Ron (Gail) St.Clair, Cochise, Arizona; Danny (Bonnie) St.Clair, Sunsites, Arizona; and daughter Kim (Rick) St.Clair-Powell, Boca Raton, Florida. Dorothy is also survived by her grandchildren: Diane (Brian) Allen, Sunsites, Arizona; Rachel (Alex) Serrano, Cary, North Carolina; Kevin (Kate) St.Clair, Elfrida, Arizona; and Jared (Meredith) St.Clair, Evergreen, Colorado; great-grandchildren: Brianna and TJ Allen, Sunsites, Arizona; Karlie and Owen St.Clair, Elfrida, Arizona; and Vivian St.Clair, Evergreen, Colorado.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service only. This service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Cochise Cemetery, located on Highway 191 South. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Thank You. Contributions may be made to Charles W. Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at www.willcoxhospice.com. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
