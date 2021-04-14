Dorothy Louise (Fleckenstein) Prugh, 79

SIERRA VISTA - Dorothy Prugh, of Sierra Vista, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Born in Topeka, Kansas, and raised in the small town of Onaga, she was a graduate of Kansas University and received her Master's at Arizona State University. Dorothy taught elementary education and special education for 45 years. In 1981, she met and married Larry, a student at the Fort Huachuca Army Counterintelligence Course, which began a 40 year adventure. Dorothy was the loving mother of Len Prugh, of Sierra Vista, and Michelle Pesci, of Guthrie, Oklahoma; and three dear grandsons: Luke, Dayton and Reed. Memorial Service is pending.
