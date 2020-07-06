THATCHER — Dorothy (Mortensen) Young, 84, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was reunited with her eternal companion, Herman, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Dorothy was a long-time resident of St. David, Arizona, and passed away at Beehive Homes in Thatcher, Arizona. Dorothy was born in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, in 1936.
Dorothy enjoyed a wonderful childhood and youth in Colonia Juarez, graduating from Juarez Stake Academy in 1954. She attended the University of Arizona and Brigham Young University. She and Herman Young were married in 1962, in Tucson, Arizona. Herman and Dorothy later moved their family to St. David, where all seven of their children finished high school.
Dorothy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings, most notably as ward chorister and choir director. She loved music and taught piano to many children over the years in the St. David community.
Herman passed away in 2009. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents, sisters Arlene and Maurine, and brother George A. Dorothy is survived by 7 children: Melanie (Braden) Davis, Teri (Tracy) Montierth, Troy (Karen) Young, Steve (Julia) Young, Dave (Cindy) Young, Valerie (Joseph) Jensen, and Kim (Benton) Neff. She also is survived by 25 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as by sisters Margaret, Laura, and Virginia, and brothers Carl and Gary.
