SIERRA VISTA — Dorothy Wilson, 98 passed away on July 25, 2020. Dorothy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Arthur and Garnet Haeg, in 1922. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Glendale, California where Dorothy attended grammar and high school.
She married the love of her life, James, fondly called Wally, in 1941 and had four children. In addition to raising her children, she volunteered at the local hospital. Dorothy was a homemaker and loving partner for 44 years until James passed.
In 1990, Dorothy moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was active in supporting the Ethel Berger Senior Center and delivering Meals on Wheels. She was a devoted member of Saint Andrews Catholic Church. Dorothy was a talented knitter and donated much of what she knitted to a branch of the American Heart Association that focused on infants with cardiac problems. You were lucky, indeed, if you were the recipient of a pair of beautifully knitted slippers, hats, scarfs, etc. There were many who benefitted from her talents.
Dorothy leaves behind her four children, Nancy (Paul) Howard of Hereford, Arizona, David (Mary) Wilson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, James (Jean) Wilson of Colville, Washington, and Marian (Dale) Ritter of Debary, Florida as well as beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren.
Dorothy lived life to the fullest and made lots of friends on her journey. Those of us fortunate enough to know her will remember her wonderful stories, German strength, and fabulous sense of humor. She will be missed.
A memorial requiem mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista, Arizona at 11:30 a.m. August 5, 2020. Innichement will immediately follow. Arrangements are being handled by Hatfield Funeral Home.
