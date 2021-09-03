Douglas Horace Doss, 65

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
WILLCOX—Douglas Horace Doss passed away at his home in Willcox on August 29, 2021, at the age of 65. He was born in Lubbock, Texas on November 3, 1955, to
Gordon Judson Doss and Mary Frances (nee Preston) Doss.
Doug was a Willcox High School Graduate, Class of 1974, and owned and operated Doss Electric. He loved old cars and enjoyed working on his farm the Doss Acres which he
had numerous animals and livestock and a vineyard.
One of his great loves was his grandchildren. Doug was affiliated with the Southern Baptist Church for most of his life.
Survivors include his son Judson Doss of Willcox and his daughter Briana Bloodworth of Tucson and his grandchildren Alison Giroux and Benjamin Bloodworth. His surviving siblings are Denise McCollough of Tucson and Donny (Esther) Doss of Willcox. Preceding him in death were his parents.
Memorial Services will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Coronado Vineyards in Willcox, with a Celebration of Life following at 5:00 p.m. at Rix's Tavern with food provided by Big Tex Barbecue.
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.