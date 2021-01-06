Dr. Alan Gordon Gray, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Dr. Alan Gordon Gray of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on December 31, 2020, at the age of 78. Dr. Gray is survived by his wife Kay Gray; his children Felisa (Brian) Clem and Andrew Gray; stepchildren Renee (Matt) Dull, Mark (Mary) Fuette, Tara (Terry) Vrabec, Robert (Kelly) Fuette, and Suzann (Jared) Phillips; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his brother David (Kris) Gray, sister Kathy Gray and numerous family members in Alaska.
Alan was born in Yakima, Washington, on March 28, 1942, to Hugh Douglas and Mae Margaret Gray. Alan was raised in Douglas, Arkansas, and graduated from the Juneau Douglas High School in 1960 where he was the Captain of the basketball team, Sophomore Class President, and Student Body Vice President. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, in 1966. After college, Dr. Gray enlisted in the United States Army. He was a Captain in the Army stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, from September 1967, until he was honorably discharged in October 1969.
In 1969, he opened his own dental practice in Sierra Vista, Arizona. This is where he proudly provided service to Sierra Vista residents for over 40 years before he retired. Dr. Gray contributed in many ways to the community as a volunteer and member of multiple organizations including the Rotary Club and The Huachucans. Over the years, Dr. Gray contributed to and sponsored many local events, sports teams, and charities. To so many he was known as Dr. Gray, the avid golfer, hunter, all around sportsman who always had a welcoming smile towards everyone he met. To some of us he was a husband, a dad, a grandpa, a great-grandpa, and a lifelong friend. Dr. Gray was a family man who did everything he could to be the rock for his family. He was a teacher, a support system, a friend, a role model, and a man who is greatly missed by everyone he has left behind. As his brother, David, said, “We were free range children growing up in territorial Alaska.” He was an adventurer from the start and has left so many amazing memories for us all to keep close to our hearts.
In remembrance of Dr. Gray’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to The Huachucans at www.thehuachucans.com. Dr. Gray was one of the original founding members of The Huachucans and strongly believed in their mission of supporting youth organizations and activities in Cochise County.
