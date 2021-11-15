Dr. James A. Griggs, 70

SIERRA VISTA — Dr. James A. Griggs, age 70, died unexpectedly at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on October 24, 2021. He was born on December 21, 1950, in Malvern Arkansas, the son of James and Louise (Crenshaw) Griggs. He was a brilliant physician, a beloved father, grandfather, and husband.
Dr. Griggs, or “Al” as he was also known, entered the Navy at an early age and served as a Corpsman. He went on to medical school, becoming a Naval Officer and physician, eventually specializing as an obstetrician/gynecologist. Upon leaving the Navy, out of Portsmouth, Virginia, he moved his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona, and entered private practice for 18 years. Dr. Griggs was loved and respected by his patients and colleagues alike. His culminating career endeavor was going back on active duty, serving as an Army physician at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, and retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Al was a veteran of three armed conflicts: Vietnam, The Gulf War, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Al believed in hard work, which served him well towards achieving a successful life. His mantra was “you’re not living unless you have goals,” and that he did. His life is celebrated for his distinguished career, for being a wonderful father, raising his seven beautiful children, who meant the world to him, and marrying Pamela Coolidge, the mother of his children, who is deceased, and his current wife, Rebekah.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Pamela, and beloved son, Clayton. Surviving in addition to his wife, Rebekah, are his son Bryson and wife Rebecca of Colorado; his sons Logan and Jansen of New Mexico; his daughter Megan Bryce and husband Kevin of Arizona; his daughter Shannon Lowe and husband John of Georgia; his daughter Kristen of Arizona; nine grandchildren, Davin Griggs, Logan Griggs, Trey Griggs, Kaden Bryce, Jansen Bryce, Ronan Bryce, Scarlett Bryce, Clayton Lowe, and Jared Lowe; one great grandchild, Owen Griggs; one sister, Pam Edwards of Arkansas; half-brother Scott of Iowa; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial was held at the family home on October 30, 2021 with full military honors. His loss is felt by many, and the family mourns the loss of a great man. He impacted so many, thus he lives on through his legacy.