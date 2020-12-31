SIERRA VISTA - Dr Kelly R Smith, 69, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on December 22, 2020 due to a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He fought as hard as he could, wanting to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day he was surrounded by his wife and children who he loved more than anything in this world.
Kelly was born in Mesa, Arizona to Paul and Jean Smith and was raised in Buckeye, Arizona with his three siblings. He was a fantastic athlete growing up excelling as an all-state basketball player for the Buckeye Hawks. He graduated with the class of 1969 with a group of friends that he stayed close with for over fifty years.
After Kelly graduated, his family moved to Pima, Arizona where he would soon meet and marry the love of his life, Pamela Ann Hoyle in August of 1972. They moved to San Luis Obispo, California where Kelly went to school majoring in Dairy Management. They moved back to Pima where he began working at the Smith-Lunt Dairy and a creamery. He also built and owned the 8th Street Athletic Club in Thatcher, Arizona. Kelly had an industrial accident and hurt his back. A chiropractor helped him recover and he found his calling. He moved his family now of six to Houston, Texas to attend Texas Chiropractic College. He graduated in 1988 and found a practice to join in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He practiced with Brian Engle DC for a few years and then started Smith Chiropractic. He practiced for thirty years before retiring and inspired two of his sons to also become chiropractors who continue to run Smith Chiropractic today.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Pamela Ann Smith: his “Pammers”, his children, Ryan (Monique) Smith, Sarah (Pete) Pena, Erin (Marianne) Smith, Tyler (Tara) Smith, Brett (Chelsea) Smith, Haley (Sarah) Smith and his many grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Stan (Lynn) Smith of Pima; his sister Kristen (Bud) McMurray of Monterey, California: and his sister-in-law Gay Lynn (Ross) Smith of Pima.
Kelly loved playing golf and riding his Harley. He loved being a chiropractor; especially being able to practice with his two sons, Ryan and Brett. He was such a giving person and loved helping people any chance that he got. He loved tacos and the Cayman Islands and had a knack for making people laugh. He loved his family more than anything in the world. He loved his Pammy oh so much. He loved his Heavenly Father and is surely enjoying his reunion in heaven with his mom, dad, brother Ross and other family members that have passed before him. We will miss him so much here on earth. Happy trails to you Kelly. Until we meet again.
A celebration of life will be held in the backyard at the Smith home at 3155 E Kalispell on Saturday January 9, 2021 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. with a life story shared at 12:30 p.m
