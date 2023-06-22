Dr. Patrick M. Kaletka, 87

HUACHUCA CITY—Dr. Patrick M. Kaletka, age 87, passed away in Sierra Vista Arizona on June 1, 2023. He was the youngest child of Martin and Frances Kaletka. He was born on December 21, 1935, and grew up in Lugerville Wisconsin, was a graduate of Phillips High School and, for many years, had made Arizona his home.

After serving honorably in the Air Force for seven years, Pat resumed his education, and achieved a doctorate in psychology.

