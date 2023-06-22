Dr. Patrick M. Kaletka, 87

HUACHUCA CITY—Dr. Patrick M. Kaletka, age 87, passed away in Sierra Vista Arizona on June 1, 2023. He was the youngest child of Martin and Frances Kaletka. He was born on December 21, 1935, and grew up in Lugerville Wisconsin, was a graduate of Phillips High School and, for many years, had made Arizona his home.
After serving honorably in the Air Force for seven years, Pat resumed his education, and achieved a doctorate in psychology.
Dr. Patricio, as he was fondly known, established a clinic in Tepic Mexico. There he worked for over 20 years to ensure that disabled adults and children, and their families, were taken care of by supplying them with artificial limbs, hearing aids, eye glasses, shoes and other necessities. - All on his own dime. He collected donations of supplies in the US and transported them by truck while living between Tepic and Port Angeles, Washington. Each Christmas Dr. Patricio hosted a party near his clinic where he invited all the families to participate. He was recognized for his work by senators and other government officials on both sides of the border.
Patrick was also a published poet. For one of his books, “Sunshine and Shadows - The Voice of the Soul”, he reads selections aloud on CD. Copies of books or CDs are available for the cost of postage, he would not want them to go to waste.
His dream was to go back to Mexico to see how the children had fared, but became ill and unable to travel.
Patrick was preceded in death by five brothers, Lester, Bill, Frank, Matt and Fred, and two sisters, Esther and Anne. He leaves behind one sister, Rosalie (Lee) Wiggins, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
A memorial service is being planned for the latter half of August in Lugerville at the two room Schoolhouse where he and some of his siblings attended 1st through 8th grade.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Lugerville School Committee” c/o Flambeau Township Clerk / Treasurer Rebekah Trigg; N 11811, Popple Hill Rd, Phillips, Wisconsin, 54555.
For further information, please contact his nephew: Michael D. Wiggins; 275 SE. Cardinal Trail Stuart, Florida, 34997, or email Mkemike@earthlink.net. Ashes are to be scattered per Patrick’s request.