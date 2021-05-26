Death Notice: Dr. Paul Hunter Miller, 73
Date of Death: May 19, 2021
Funeral Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 10 AM at the Hatfield Funeral Home, located at 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista.
