Dr. Paul Wilson Miller, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Dr. Paul passed away due to complications after a lung and heart surgery. Born August 9, 1947 and he passed away May 19, 2021.
He is survived by his four children, Ericka (Gabe) Adabashi, Paul Jacob Miller, Heather Rainbow (Joel) Clouse, Joseph Tyrel (Mandy) Miller, and half a dozen grandchildren.
Paul was born in Downey, California. Up till he moved to Arizona in the 1980’s, he did mainly construction and landscaping and several other odd jobs. In the early to mid-1980’s, he decided to start doing jobs that really benefited his fellow man. In Bisbee, Arizona, he became a firefighter. After a couple of years, he moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he started practicing massage therapy and other related practices. Paul then decided to go further and went to Parker Chiropractic College in Dallas, Texas (1994-1997) to become a Chiropractor. He was a well-known healer and loving father. He was passionate about reading, video games, and adventuring in his local SCA chapter. He loved being active (bicycling, disc golf and walking in nature) up until his body started failing on him. His passing leaves a void in all those who knew him, and we wish him well on his next adventures.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Hatfield Funeral Home, located at 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona.