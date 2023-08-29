SIERRA VISTA—Duane “Jim” Jones, 89 years old, a resident at Mountain View Gardens in Sierra Vista, Arizona, formerly of Mankato, Minnesota, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on August 27, 2023 with his children at his side. He died after a brief battle with heart failure.
Duane was a Veteran of the United States Army and had a career as a police officer in Mankato Minnesota. Duane enjoyed farming, driving charter buses and driving 18 wheelers. Duane and his wife Dorothy retired to Sierra Vista, Arizona where they enjoyed spending time outdoors, walking the desert and playing golf at courses throughout the state. Duane also enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. Duane was a fun-loving person who shared his love of life with everyone he met. During his time at Mountain View Gardens, Duane was the unofficial mayor who befriended all who lived there. He especially enjoyed dancing with the ladies and helping anyone who needed it
Duane was preceded in death by the love of his life Dorothy June Jones, his son Jeff Jones, and grandson Jason Jones.
Duane is survived by his son Jamey (Penny) Jones of Texas, son Jon Jones of Phoenix and daughter Jane Jones of Sierra Vista, Arizona and three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Duane’s life will be held at Mountain View Gardens on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Cards for the family can be sent to 2501 Thunderbird Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. The family suggests that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of choice.
The family will have a private service where Duane and Dorothy will be joined together for eternity at the Arizona State Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.