Duane “Jim” Jones, 89

SIERRA VISTA—Duane “Jim” Jones, 89 years old, a resident at Mountain View Gardens in Sierra Vista, Arizona, formerly of Mankato, Minnesota, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on August 27, 2023 with his children at his side. He died after a brief battle with heart failure.

Duane was a Veteran of the United States Army and had a career as a police officer in Mankato Minnesota. Duane enjoyed farming, driving charter buses and driving 18 wheelers. Duane and his wife Dorothy retired to Sierra Vista, Arizona where they enjoyed spending time outdoors, walking the desert and playing golf at courses throughout the state. Duane also enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. Duane was a fun-loving person who shared his love of life with everyone he met. During his time at Mountain View Gardens, Duane was the unofficial mayor who befriended all who lived there. He especially enjoyed dancing with the ladies and helping anyone who needed it

