Duane Lawson, 73
ST DAVID — Duane Lawson was born May 18, 1947 to Rita and Charles Lawson. He passed away on November 22, 2020 with the last words to his family and friends being, “See you on the flip side.”
Duane is survived by his wife, Stella Lawson; children, Amy, Jenny, Bradley and Michael; brothers, Brian and Allen; and grandchildren, Dereck LaBlanc and Bradley Christensen.
