Dwaine Dodd, 87
BISBEE — On Saturday, May 23, 2020 Dwaine passed from this life and into the next to join those he loved after a long illness. He was born and raised in Oklahoma and joined the Navy as a young man. He met his first love Lucille while stationed in Oahu, Hawaii and they went on to raise five children. After the Navy, he began a long civil service career in Kansas that eventually brought him to Ft Huachuca and Bisbee, Arizona where his family remained and put down roots. He was also in the National Guard. After Lucille passed away he found love a second time and married Meg some twelve years ago. They shared a love of flowers and gardens and collected amazing yard sale finds. Dwaine was known for adding new and interesting items to his “What’s it?” shelf. He will be remembered for his love, sense of humor, kindness, teasing and generosity to all. He was a wonderful man loved by his wife, family and friends. Dwaine was preceded in death by his wife Lucille, his father Delmas, his mother Laura, and his brothers, Alvin and Larry. He is survived by his wife, Meg, her daughter Allison, his five children, Craig (Danette), Kirt (Carena), Chris, (Peggy), Carol Malanga (Rafael) and Mark (Rebecca), his brother Cleve (Margaret) and sister Linda Wheeler (Wayne) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His burial will be at the Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery and private due to Covid 19.
