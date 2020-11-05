Dwane L. Williams, 55
SIERRA VISTA — Dwane L. Williams, 55, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed on October 30, 2020. Dwane was born on June 10, 1965. He was raised in Sierra Vista and attended public schools and graduated from college.
He moved to Orange County, California and worked for Rockwell International and Jazz Semiconductor as a FAB Technical Manager. After 25 years of service Dwane moved back to Sierra Vista to look after his parents.
Dwane enjoyed computer building, bicycle riding, RC flying, movies, and helping others. He was a member of several RC Clubs and Associations.
Dwane is survived by father, Ivan Williams; brother, Ron Williams; nephews, Aaron Williams, Cameron Williams; and niece, Courtney Stansberry. He is preceded in death by his mother Kum Williams.
A time of private family visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home. Internment will immediately follow the services at Cochise Memory Gardens at 1:00 p.m.
