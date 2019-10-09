Dwayne Syde Baltierrez, 22
DOUGLAS — In loving memory of the kindest young man you could ever meet. He was the type of man who gave with no expectation of reciprocation. He was intelligent, sweet, well mannered, even tempered , and loving. He was taken too soon from his mother, Cecelia Baltierrez Wilson; sisters, Brandi Ann Wilson, Amy Franki Huerta, and Cori Jon Wilson; brother, Moises Wilson; as well as 14 nieces and nephews; and a great nephew. His family asks that he be remembered for the wonderful human being that he was. The gentle kind soul that no animal could ever leave alone. He had so much life left to live and the grief left is so immense that I am not sure how we can ever be the same. To the greatest son, brother, and uncle that our family was blessed with enough to have for 22 years Any and all friends or family are welcome to remember and put to rest such a wonderful young man.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at St Luke Catholic Church, 1211 E 15th St, Douglas, Arizona.
