Dwight Louis Duquesnay, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired), 58

SIERRA VISTA—Dwight Louis Duquesnay, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired), died the evening of November 21, 2022 at the age of 58 after an accidental fall. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, warrior, and friend.

As a Distinguished Military Graduate of Arizona State University’s Army ROTC program, Dwight was commissioned into his branch of choice as a Military Intelligence officer in 1987. He honorably served his country on active duty for 30 years in the Army, including combat deployments to Desert Storm, Kosovo and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served in numerous other assignments including in Germany, Italy, Korea and several posts across the United States.

