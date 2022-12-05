Dwight Louis Duquesnay, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired), 58

SIERRA VISTA—Dwight Louis Duquesnay, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired), died the evening of November 21, 2022 at the age of 58 after an accidental fall. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, warrior, and friend.
As a Distinguished Military Graduate of Arizona State University’s Army ROTC program, Dwight was commissioned into his branch of choice as a Military Intelligence officer in 1987. He honorably served his country on active duty for 30 years in the Army, including combat deployments to Desert Storm, Kosovo and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served in numerous other assignments including in Germany, Italy, Korea and several posts across the United States.
Immediately after retirement in 2017, he worked as a contractor for one year before accepting a position as a Department of the Army Civilian at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where he served until the day of his death.
Dwight loved his work because he felt so strongly and deeply about his duty to help ensure our nation’s Army would remain the best in the world, far into the future. He also greatly enjoyed 4x4 off-roading, hiking, digital photography, travel, ‘80s music, attending church and closely following all his favorite teams and athletes in the NFL, NBA and NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Marie (Brown) Duquesnay and father-in-law, James Ziemba.
He leaves behind many who loved him beyond words, including his wife and best friend of 23 years, Colonel (Retired) Francesca Ziemba; his father, Robert H. Duquesnay, Sr.; mother-in-law, Carmen B. Ziemba; stepmother-in-law, Rosemary R.S. Ziemba; older brother, Robert H. Duquesnay, Jr. (wife Karen, sons Kyle and Erik); his shepherd-mix rescue dog, Disco; and numerous other close and extended family members by blood, marriage, and affinity.
Our family is profoundly grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received in our time of sorrow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dwight’s memory to one of his two favorite charities, the food pantry at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, or the Salvation Army.
Celebration of Life on Saturday, 7 January 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St Andrews Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650. The church will post a video of this service on their YouTube channel and Vimeo by the end of the day. Inurnment ceremony at the Old Post Cemetery, Fort Huachuca, Arizona on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 at 1:00 PM. Psalm 90:12 Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom. Psalm 107:1 Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.