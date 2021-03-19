HUACHUCA CITY — Earl E. McCabe, 78, a longtime resident of Huachuca City, was called to his Heavenly Home with Jesus, on March 15, 2021. Earl was born in Mitchell, Nebraska on April 21,1942, to Harold and “Bea” McCabe.
Earl was a lifelong entrepreneur and a local Businessman, first known for his time in Real Estate and most recently for the local antique store he owned. He was known to be kind, caring, and fair. A longtime customer of his, recently commented, “Earl is the type of man that you are glad is in your life and that you wish you had known your entire life.”
Earl was an USAF Air Traffic Controller in Vietnam. He enjoyed many hobbies such as, Stockcar Driving, Piloting, and Prospecting. He loved to travel and enjoyed the interesting friends he met along the way.
Earl was a beloved Father and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, “Mack.” He is survived by his 2 daughters, Gwendolyn McCabe and Angie Schmitz, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons and his brother, Jack.
The Family expresses their heartfelt thanks to Casa De La Paz Hospice, and his close friends for their help during this time. The Family will be holding a Celebration of life at Earl’s home for family and close friends. Please contact: Gwendolyn (520)227-7618 for details. Earl will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
