Earl Martin Devine, 85
SIERRA VISTA — Earl Martin Devine (known affectionately as Tod by his family) was born March 25, 1936 in Mt. Vernon, New York to Thomas J. Devine Sr. And Mae R. (Adler) Devine. He departed this life August 17, 2021 at the age of 85, at Haven Health in Sierra Vista.
He graduated from Highland High School in 1953, and Oklahoma State University in 1958. He was then commissioned in the United States Army, in Air Defense Artillery, serving honorably for the next twenty years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. It was during this time while stationed at Ft. Huachuca in 1965, that he met Jeannette (Givens) Mitchell. They were married at the old Main Post Chapel on March 19, 1966, and were married until Jeannette’s death in 2003. After moving the family back to Sierra Vista in 1979, he worked as a Civil Servant at Ft. Huachuca, retiring in 2002. Earl and Margaret (McCain) Moody were married at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Tombstone on March 26, 2006, one day after his 70th birthday. They were married for 15 years, until his death. After he and Margaret were married, she, being a retired Travel Agent, decided that they should travel. They loved going to Laughlin to play at the casinos, and she introduced him to the world of cruising the high seas. They took many cruises, and saw many places together to include Alaska, Australia, New Guinea, Philippines, Korea, Egypt, Panama, and the Caribbean.
While serving in the Army, Earl and the family served at many duty posts, having the opportunity to see much of the beautiful country that he loved. He served in Vietnam, and had many military awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and Legion of Merit.
During his 42 years as a Sierra Vista resident, Earl was very active in the community, as well as staying involved with retired military endeavors. He was instrumental in assisting with the opening of the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista. As a member of the Foundation, he helped to raise $140,000 in support of the Cemetery. As a Life Member of AMVETS, he helped to raise over $100,000 to procure and install the Carillon Tower. He was an active member of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), raising many thousands of dollars to fund the JROTC scholarships and Books for Troops. As a member of the Sierra Vista Municipal Property Corporation, he helped to facilitate the early payment of bonds, saving taxpayer funds. He was also very active in the Elks, as well as the American Legion, and the VFW. Earl was a very proud 2010 inductee of the Arizona Veteran’s Hall of Fame, and held the honor of being Sierra Vista’s 2015 Veteran of the Year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jeannette, his daughter Sherri, brother Donald, and great-grandson Shawn.
He is survived by his wife Margaret of Seattle, Washington, his son William (Theresa) of Pensacola, Florida, step-children Mark Gregerson of Ocean Ridge, Florida, and Margaret-Ann Gregerson of Seattle, Washington, brothers, Thomas (Ann) Devine Jr. and Larry (Patsy) Givens, grandsons Colt Devine, Robert (Ella) Devine, and Lewis Spencer-Gregerson, six great-grandchildren, Eric, Malakai, Lilith, Victoria, Ava, and Shane, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service with full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception to celebrate his life and achievements directly following the service at the Sierra Vista Elk’s Lodge.